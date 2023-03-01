Vanessa Bryant Settles With LA County, Receives Nearly $30 Million Over Mishandled Photos Of Kobe’s Crash Site

Videos by OutKick

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was handed a big win against the city of Los Angeles after suing LA County for “mishandling” photos of the helicopter crash site where the NBA legend and their daughter, Gianna, died.

Bryant sued the county after discovering that fire and sheriff’s office officials had shared images from the crash site where Kobe, 13-year-old Gianna and seven other passengers died. She cited negligence and invasion of privacy in her lawsuit.

Announced Tuesday, LA County settled with Bryant to the tune of $28.85 million, according to the LA Times.

The payout includes $15 million awarded to Vanessa by a jury’s decision in August 2022. In that decision, an additional $15 million was awarded to Chris Chester, who lost his daughter and wife in the fatal crash.

Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kobe’s tragic passing occurred on Jan. 26, 2020, when a helicopter crashed near the hills of Calabasas on a foggy Sunday morning.

Gianna Bryant and her father, Kobe Bryant (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

First responders on the scene allegedly took photos upon arrival. One of the deputies was accused of sharing the image with patrons at a bar, later corroborated by security footage during the hearings.

Vanessa Bryant claimed that the firefighters and sheriff’s deputies “were allowed to take unnecessary close-up photos of human remains around the site,” noted an LA Times report.

Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, released a statement on the settlement:

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct.

“She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”