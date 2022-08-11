LA County Deputies Under Fire For ‘Laughing’ At Grisly Images Of Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash

The trial surrounding photo evidence of Kobe Bryant and eight other departed passengers, including 13-year-old daughter Gianna, was underway Wednesday.

Widow Vanessa Bryant and her attorney Luis Li put forward the opening statement against L.A. County and the deputies responsible for tending to the site, according to ESPN.

After investigating the fatal crash, the findings indicated that pilot error was the cause for the fatal crash that took the life of the beloved Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Vannesa Bryant alleged that the first responders that appeared at the crash site carelessly took photos of the horrid scene and later spread the images among their social circles.

At one point, Li revealed footage of an L.A. County authority showing the picture to a bartender. The attorney added that at one point, the men were seen laughing — assumed to be connected to the photos.

“They were shared by deputies playing video games,” Li alleged. “They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them.”

“Site photography is essential,” responded county lawyer J. Mira Hashmall in her opening statement for the defense.

Li said, “January 26, 2020, was the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life. The county made it much worse. They poured salt in an open wound and rubbed it in.”

The defense disputed the claim and cited a lack of public evidence of the photos since the incident occurred on January 26, 2020, as a testament to the county deputies’ responsibility.

“They’re not online. They’re not in the media. They’ve never even been seen by the plaintiffs themselves,” Hashmall stated. “That is not an accident. That is a function of how diligent they were.”

“He pulled out his phone, and that should not have happened,” she said. “In a lapse, in a moment of weakness, he showed those photos, and he has regretted it every day of his life.

“There is no doubt these families have suffered,” she said. “It’s unspeakable. But this case is not about the loss from the crash. It’s about the pictures.”

