Disney’s New Peter Pan Is So Woke The ‘Lost Boys’ Are Now Girls, Too

Apparently, Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping the hammer on Disney earlier this week hasn’t resonated quite yet, because the company refuses to stop being The Most Wokest Place On Earth.

The trailer for Disney’s newest live action Peter Pan adaptation – Peter Pan and Wendy – dropped this week, and, predictably, looked nothing like the Peter Pan any of us grew up on.

The video, which has been viewed by over 2 million people, left fans stunned with several notable changes. The most jarring – and certainly dumbest – includes the famous ‘Lost Boys’ now being girls, too, which sort of ruins the entire story.

But, you know, that doesn’t matter because at least Disney checked a box that nobody asked to be checked!

Here’s the trailer, followed by some of the best reactions. Roll tape!

This year, return to Neverland. ✨ Watch the trailer for #PeterPanAndWendy and stream the movie event April 28 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qbEJ7RTrH6 — Disney Peter Pan (@DisneyPeterPan) February 28, 2023

Putting brown faces on white bodies is cheap representation. It’s not genuine, they’re just checking off boxes. And why are some of the lost boys girls? Part of the charm is they didn’t really know what a girl was, but they were familiar with the concept of a mother. https://t.co/kN4yWETuPT — Sav! (@thisissavvy1) March 2, 2023

Tinkerbell is black, Peter is brown and the lost boys are not all boys

WOKE WOKE Disney pic.twitter.com/0z35yuE1Wi — 42 Jack Z28.310🐱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 😍 (@project4220) March 1, 2023

"Who cares that Tinkerbell is black and The Lost Boys has girls. Its just a fictional story. If you don't wanna see it, don't watch it."



Oh pic.twitter.com/DhlK90NVTN — Morpheus / ∀ The BⒶsed Pluto ∀ (@TheBasedPluto) February 28, 2023

Just got a glimpse of the new Disney Peter Pan trailer. Here's all you need to know. It's not Peter Pan, it's Peter Pan and Wendy, Tinkerbell turned black, some of the lost boys are girls. Another Disney woke fiasco. Another nail in their coffin. — MindSet (@MindSetOnChrist) March 1, 2023

So Peter Pan must be made woke says Disney…



Can we acknowledge whether you are left or right wing making the lost boys "girls" means you just made the story about a teenage boy collecting lost girls…



That's hyper creepy folks. — 🦅🔞💥🈁 Eagle Rider 🈁💥🔞🦅 (@RoseMQueen1) March 2, 2023

Peter Pan movie looks like Disney virtue-signaling garbage

At this point, I think Disney’s just messing with us, right? I mean, it’s the only logical explanation.

As you saw, there are plenty of woke differences with this Peter Pan. Frankly, most of them I don’t even care about. You wanna make Peter or Wendy black, white, purple or orange, I really don’t care.

But adding girls to the group of Lost Boys is just so dumb, but so on par for Disney.

You wanna know what the original story behind the Lost Boys was? They first appeared in J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play and are explained as boys “who fall out of their prams when the nurse is looking the other way and if they are not claimed in seven days, they are sent far away to the Neverland.”

Peter then explains that there are no Lost Girls because they are too smart to fall out of their prams.

So, I guess Disney decided girls are dumber in its newest adaptation? Sorry, ladies.

The Lost Boys are now Lost Boys and Girls.

The OG Lost Boys also really didn’t even know what a girl was, by the way. Sort of the whole point of the story, really. This is literally from a website dedicated to Peter Pan knowledge, which there is apparently a thirst for?

“They usually have a hidden (or not-so-hidden) desire for a “mother” (even when they don’t know exactly what those are).”

Doesn’t matter to the woke, inclusive, diverse execs over at Disney, though. They are hellbent on shredding every last piece of history in the name of box-checking and virtue-signaling, no matter how much money – or special tax status – they lose along the way.

Anyway, Peter Pan and Wendy is set to premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ April 28 for those interested!

PS: Everyone knows Hook with Robin Williams is the only Peter Pan adaptation worth watching. Fine, here’s a clip, you convinced me.