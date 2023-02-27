Ron DeSantis Signs Bill To End Disney’s ‘Corporate Kingdom’ In Latest Chapter Of Florida Feud

Videos by OutKick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday that ends Disney’s self-governing power.

The HB 9B Bill renames the Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Disney World stands, to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

This allows the governor to replace the district’s existing board — mostly people with ties to Disney — with a five-member body that he picks. Members are subject to a term limit and cannot be recent Disney employees or contractors.

“Since the 1960s, they’ve enjoyed privileges unlike any company or individual in the state of Florida has ever enjoyed,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “They had exemptions from laws that everyone else had to follow. They were able to get huge amounts of benefits without paying their fair share of taxes.”

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

He said Disney will now receive the same treatment as SeaWorld, Universal Studios and other theme parks in the state.

“How do you give one theme park its own government and then treat all of the other theme parks differently?” DeSantis asked. “We believe that that was not good policy. We believe that being joined at the hip with this one California-based company was not something that was justifiable or sustainable.”

Until now, the district could issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Critics argue it gave Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.

Disney has enjoyed these special privileges for more than half a century.

“Today, the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said. “There’s a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day.”

The feud between Disney and Ron DeSantis began when the governor introduced a parental rights law in the state.

The bill, which protected children from inappropriate education, had overwhelming support among the public.

But Disney went after it anyway, thanks to misinformation from liberal activists. The corporate giant announced its intention to interfere in the legislative process while still benefitting from special treatment.

Look how that worked out for them.