Disney’s Refusal To Cut Loose Jonathan Majors Is Hypocrisy 101 After Gina Carano Treatment

Earlier this week actor Jonathan Majors watched part of his movie career collapse. And it may get worse sooner than later.

Majors, the co-star of “Creed III” and a vital part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), saw several high-profile projects evaporate. That includes the film “The Man in the Basement” along with a possible role in “Otis and Zelma,” tied to legendary singer Otis Redding.

The Texas Rangers removed him from the team’s advertising campaign, too.

That’s not all. The talent manager Entertainment 360 cut ties with Majors, a separation that followed last month’s dismissal from The Lede Company PR firm.

The cancellations follow Majors’ March 25 arrest on allegations of domestic abuse. The actor, set to appear in a New York courtroom May 8, contends he is innocent of all charges. Subsequent text messages from the alleged victim seem to back his version of the events in question.

Now, several unidentified women have come forward alleging Majors physically abused them, too. They’re cooperating with the New York District Attorney on the matter, meaning more volatile headlines could haunt the rising star.

So where does Disney stand on the matter? The mega company oversees the MCU which relies extensively on Majors’ Kang the Conqueror villain moving forward.

Deadline.com reports Disney has had “zero conversations” about recasting the role and/or dismissing Majors, who will reportedly earn $20 million for “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” set for a May 2025 release.

The star will also be seen in the second season of Disney+’s “Loki” TV series.

Variety reached out to the Mouse House for comment without luck.

Remember How Disney Treated Gina Carano?

It’s a far cry from how fast Disney moved following a single Instagram message from Gina Carano two years ago. Carano, then a breakout star of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” shared a message comparing the harassment conservatives face in America today to the persecution felt by Jews in 1930s era Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children… Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” Gina Carano’s Instagram message

Nazi comparisons are tricky at best, but many celebrities have directly compared President Donald Trump to Hitler without punishment. It’s similar to what “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal did with much crueler intentions, comparing Trump supporters to Nazis.

Pascal has yet to face any professional blowback for doing so.

Yet Disney reacted swiftly to Carano’s message, dubbing her comments “anti-Semitic” and cutting her from future “Mandalorian” episodes despite her pull with the show’s fans.

Carano never hurt a soul, unless you count her victims in the Octagon. She had a short but memorable MMA career prior to becoming an action heroine. She was punished for appearing right-of-center, plain and simple.

Cancel Culture Is Proving To Be Inconsistent

Majors may still be innocent of the charges against him. Companies would be wise to let the process play out before making any critical judgments.

That’s no longer the case in our Cancel Culture times. Just ask Johnny Depp, whose career capsized following domestic abuse allegations leveled by his former love, Amber Heard.

A subsequent trial declared Depp the victor in his defamation trial against Heard, and his career has slowly started to come back to life.

Does Disney care about women, either its in-house stars like Carano or the women alleging Majors got physical with them? Or was it just too eager to cut ties with a right-leaning artist?