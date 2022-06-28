Gina Carano Addresses Ronda Rousey Fight Speculation

Retired MMA superstar-turned-actress, Gina Carano, may not be done with The Octagon just yet.

Two weeks after former UFC champion Ronda Rousey commented that she would only return to MMA if a fight with Carano was on the table, Carano teased the possibility of making the dream matchup a reality.

“You know what? Just never put it past me. It could happen,” Carano said during a Fox News interview with Dan Bongino. “It would be six months from now because I have a lot of stuff I need to do.”

Carano last fought in 2009 and holds a career record of 7-1. She turned 40 in April.

Earlier this month, Rousey explained her desire to mix it up with Carano. “There’s only one person…there’s only one person I would come back for,” Rousey said while guesting on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show. “I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new. (I’d come back) for Gina, man, Gina Carano. She’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful.”

Rousey, who last fought in the UFC in 2016, continued: “It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘F*** you. I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, ‘Hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there.’ I love her,” added Rousey. “Thank you Gina for everything you’ve done.”

Though a bout with the 35-year-old Rousey remains a possibility, Carano is currently more interested in sharing a set with Rousey, who’s currently under contract with the WWE.

“…my fight really is, I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce… I want to give Ronda Rousey a job in one of my movies so maybe there is something we can do there,” Carano told Bongino.

