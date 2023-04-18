Assault Charges Loom Over Marvel Star Jonathan Majors As Talent Manager Drops Actor

Videos by OutKick

The failing Marvel Cinematic Universe was dealt another blow after “Ant-Man” and “Loki” actor Jonathan Majors was dropped by his talent manager weeks after getting arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Majors was accused of physically assaulting a woman during an altercation in New York on Mar. 26. The 33-year-old actor is facing charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors Faces Serious Charges

Deadline reported on Monday that Majors was dropped by both his talent agency, Entertainment 360, and public relations manager, the Lede Company.

According to authorities, the woman had “visible injuries” to her face and neck. She accused Majors of slapping her and putting his hands on her neck.

Jonathan Majors attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Companies Pull Their Stock On Majors

Hours after the arrest, Majors’ legal representation claimed that they possessed video footage and text messages from the victim that could dismiss the charges. The charges against Majors remain active since the rep’s claim from three weeks ago.

Jonathan Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry released a statement after his arrest.

“This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations,” Chaudhry said. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.”

Disney is reportedly discussing the matter and rumors are floating that Marvel has a contingency plan in case Majors gets dropped.

Playing the character “Kang the Conqueror,” Majors was cast as the centerpiece of the MCU’s Infinity Saga as its new big bad. Marvel could soon find their plan for the next few years imploding if the accusations prove true against Majors.

The U.S. Army seemingly pulled all their stock on Majors after featuring him in a commercial series. The Army’s “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow” commercials featuring Majors were part of a $117 million media ad buy after recruitment numbers for the Army fell 25 percent short of their aim last year.

Following a record-breaking streak for the MCU from 2008’s “Iron Man” to 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Marvel/Disney has struggled to draw in massive audiences by upping its PC messaging, both on the small and big screen.