‘Creed’ Star Arrested For Allegedly Attacking A Woman: REPORT

Jonathan Majors was reportedly arrested Saturday after an alleged altercation with a woman.

Majors was arrested in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after an alleged incident with a woman identified as his girlfriend, according to TMZ. The “Creed III” star allegedly got into an altercation with his girlfriend after she believed another woman was texting him, according to the same TMZ report.

Majors is accused of putting his hands on her neck and slapping her. The woman went to the police Saturday morning, and Majors was arrested.

TMZ also reported the woman had “had visible injuries — including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face” from the alleged altercation. She was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Majors was booked and released, according to TMZ. A rep for the “Devotion” star told TMZ, “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Jonathan Majors faces serious allegations.

Majors is, of course, to be presumed innocent of all charges until proven guilty. That’s the system we have, and you all should be very thankful that’s the case.

He’s also maintaining his innocence through a rep. Having said that, the allegations and charges are very troubling.

Jonathan Majors is accused of putting his hand around the woman’s neck and slapping her. She allegedly was left with visible injuries. Those are incredibly troubling allegations.

