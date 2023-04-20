More Abuse Allegations Against Jonathan Majors Surface: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Actor Jonathan Majors reportedly faces more abuse accusations after being arrested.

Majors is due in court May 8 after he was charged in New York with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree following an alleged altercation with a woman, according to Fox News.

Now, more women have reportedly come forward. Variety reported Wednesday night that “multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.”

However, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claimed he’s innocent and told Fox News Digital, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Jonathan Majors reportedly faces more abuse claims. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors faces major issues.

The Marvel star was taken into custody in late March after the alleged altercation with a woman. Majors is accused of “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain” during the alleged altercation. At the time of the alleged incident, his statement given to Fox News Digital claimed he was “probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

However, charges were not dropped, despite the claim.

Jonathan Majors faces criminal charges after alleged altercation with a woman. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The “Devotion” actor’s problems have only gotten worse since then. Majors’ talent agency and public relations manager both dropped him earlier in the week.

Now, more women are reportedly coming forward with abuse claims and “Disney is monitoring the fast-moving situation and has time to move deliberately,” according to the same Variety report.

More Jonathan Majors abuse allegations reportedly surface. He maintains his innocence. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Continue to check back to OutKick for the latest developments on Jonathan Majors. It’s a very fluid situation, and he continues to maintain he’s done nothing wrong.