Disney To Take $1.5 Million Write Off On Its Own Content In Latest Disaster

The Walt Disney Company continues to lie in the disastrous bed of its own making.

Disney’s decline accelerated with its nonsensical decision to insert itself into Florida politics in 2022.

That launched an ongoing war with Governor Ron DeSantis that cost the company control over the Walt Disney World property.

But the problems started even before that ill-advised decision. It started with the dramatic about face in programming.

For years, the company’s movies were inoffensive and family-friendly. That’s changed quickly in recent years, however.

“Lightyear” was a gigantic flop, despite coming from popular, “Toy Story” IP. “Strange World” was an even bigger flop, prominently featuring politicized storytelling.

Other Disney+ content such as “Willow” and “Peter Pan & Wendy” was widely criticized for revisionist storytelling.

Those repetitive mistakes are coming back to bite Disney now though, as the company announced a stunning, massive write off on its own content.

The entertainment giant will take a $1.5 billion loss on content being removed from its Disney+ service. That’s right, $1.5 billion in losses from its own product.

“Willow,” the widely criticized remake, is featured prominently on the list of recent mistakes.

How long until “The Little Mermaid” joins them?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 22: Halle Bailey attends the Australian premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at State Theatre on May 22, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Disney Mistakes Compounding

These types of embarrassments were supposed to end when “new” CEO Bob Iger took the job back from Bob Chapek.

Yet Iger has been forced to continue cost cutting efforts, as the company’s projects repeatedly disappoint.

It’s a startling reality that some of Disney’s own produced content is better off unwatchable than hosted on its own service. And it highlights how little interest the public has in what the company’s putting out.

Disney’s also laid off 7,000 employees in a sign of continuing weakness.

The company’s popularity has also plummeted thanks to high-profile political mistakes.

And in a world where boycotts of Target and Bud Light have strong staying power, Disney has a lot to be concerned about.

There’s clearly been a concerted effort to stay away from politics in recent months.

But even that’s not been enough to save them from disastrous results.

Losing billions and removing your own content from your own streaming service is just about as bad as it gets.

Hope becoming an activist group for far left politics was worth it.