Little Mermaid Likely To Become The Latest Disney Film To Lose Money

Videos by OutKick

Disney is not doing well.

The entertainment giant is struggling in virtually every area of its business, most notably its signature film studio.

And it’s all down to self-inflicted wounds.

The latest example of Disney’s unfolding financial disaster is their latest major release: The Little Mermaid.

While domestic box office for the film has been solid, if unspectacular, international grosses have been poor.

As one industry exec told Deadline Hollywood, the results have been “a disappointment.”

Following on the heels of the animated studio putting out woke financial disasters like “Strange World” and “Lightyear,” this is yet another substantial blow. Not to mention their disastrous Disney+ subscriber figures and rapidly eroding market cap.

And in a surprising twist, “Little Mermaid” even received criticism from the liberal reviewers for its lack of “kink.”

READ: WHAT THE SHELL? ‘NEW YORK TIMES’ MOVIE CRITIC FAULTS NEW ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ MOVIE FOR ITS LACK OF ‘KINK’

Things are not going well for Bob Iger.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney’s Politics Hurting Them With Audiences

For a supposedly family friendly entertainment company, Disney’s brought a ton of unnecessary controversy on itself.

They inserted themselves into political debates over the Parental Rights Bill in Florida.

And despite media claims, they’re likely to lose its fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the Walt Disney World property.

Their blockbuster animated films have been disastrously poorly received. Both by critics and by audiences uninterested in political lectures.

They’ve had, shall we say, poorly thought out hiring decisions at their theme parks.

READ: DISNEY EMPLOYS MAN IN DRESS TO WORK UPFRONT AT LITTLE GIRL STORE

Now even a remake of a beloved Disney classic is seeing “disappointing” box office that could sink to a “loss of $20 million,” according to Deadline.

It’s one disaster after another. And it didn’t have to be this way.

Disney could have maintained its position as a generally well liked and respected family-friendly company. Instead, they’ve made woke politics their most important priority.

Even though “Little Mermaid” isn’t their most overtly political film, the company’s reputation has been so diminished that some of their potential audience is clearly staying home.

Meanwhile, the politics-free “Super Mario” movie makes over a billion dollars.

Will Disney learn any lessons from their disastrous turn to the left? Given Bob Iger’s past comments and lack of accountability, that doesn’t seem particularly likely.