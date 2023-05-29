What The Shell? ‘New York Times’ Movie Critic Faults New ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie For Its Lack of ‘Kink’: Column

Videos by OutKick

Believe the other side when they tell you who they are. Spiritually and morally bankrupt, the Left’s mission to radically change children’s behavior presses on.

In the battle to preserve the sanctity of childhood, The (failing) New York Times is marching forward with the progressive Left’s agenda to blur the line between young and old.

The New York Times showed their intention for kid’s movies when they reviewed Disney’s latest release, “The Little Mermaid.”

New York Times’ Review Shows Left’s Mission To Sexualize Children

NYT film critic Wesley Morris wrote a positive review for the Disney film (shocker, right?) but faulted the movie for not having enough “kink.”

Not enough “kink” in a kid’s movie: how is that even allowed to be published for a once-revered publication like The Times? In this day and age, it’s (sadly) become the norm.

Morris wrote in his review: ‘The new, live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval. It reeks of obligation and noble intentions.

“Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing.”

Left No Longer Deserves The ‘Benefit of the Doubt’

Parents should no longer give these critics, movie studios and companies abiding by a left-wing perspective the “benefit of the doubt.” Making a movie about not needing a man and degrading men’s roles in relationships wasn’t enough; it needed to be “kinkier” for children.

When it comes to targeting children, liberals have shown that they are more than willing to sexualize children in order to promulgate an LGBT agenda.

In past times, corrupting the innocence of children and protecting parents’ lessons for their own kids was respected. Now it’s tainted in order to confuse children and lead them away from their households’ teachings. An overt mission to normalize sexually perverse language with children has been glaringly obvious for the past decade. Hell… the past month (Target, anyone?).

Leading up to “The Little Mermaid,” left-wing publications faulted kids’ movies like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” for not incorporating more mature themes dealing with sexuality and transgenderism. Movies like “Super Mario” were mindless fun for children; liberals believe these movies should be an opportunity to instill LGBT ideals. Without it, they’re useless pieces of entertainment.

NYT, Disney Have An Agenda

Ever since Disney decided to incorporate LGBT themes in box-office bombs like “Strange World” and “Lightyear,” the standard for modern media is to expose kids to same-sex relationships for the sake of making it the new norm.

Not a deviation from traditional American standards; an entirely different treatment of children.

Perverse … kinky … evil.

The agenda has been deemed perverse from all sides of the political aisle, but the Left presses forward understanding they have unlimited pockets.

People can stand up for Morris and the Gray Lady by calling the use of the term innocuous…but when it comes to publications of NYT‘s ilk, the decision is deliberate. Don’t be fooled.

Children represent a demographic in America that has been treated with utmost sensitivity and respect. Willingly using “kink” in a children’s movie review shows that the change is coming soon unless there’s a backlash willing to keep up the fight for kids’ safety.