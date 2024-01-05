Disney Suing Family-Owned Car Wash In Chile Over ‘Star Wars’ Theme

Videos by OutKick

Because Disney apparently doesn’t have enough problems on its hands, the company has found itself tangled in another lawsuit.

The multi-billion-dollar corporation has picked a fight with a family-owned car wash in Santiago, Chile, for using a Star Wars theme.

Customers of “Star Wash” are greeted by employees dressed up as characters of the popular franchise. You have Chewbacca wiping down windshields, Boba Fett and Cassian Andor spraying hoses and Darth Vader using the force to summon washcloths.

I went to this wash and it’s better than the sequels. — CFChris. (@EmenaIo) January 4, 2024

Seems like a lot of fun!

But fun is not allowed. So Lucasfilm — the Star Wars production company that Disney bought for $4 billion in 2012 — filed a lawsuit against it.

The company alleges the name “Star Wash” is too similar to that of the intergalactic trilogy.

Gigantic Disney vs. Tiny Car Wash

But “Star Wash” owner Matias Jara is fighting back — arguing that Lucasfilm’s copyright does not extend to car washes.

“They say our name ‘Star Wash’ leads to confusion as someone can come with the intention to buy a movie, a helmet or a figure they sell,” Jara said.

“This is not the case. We have a car wash named ‘Star Wash’ as it’s a stellar wash. We don’t make movies or sell their products or anything like that.”

Amid the lawsuit, Jara is fully leaning in. The car wash even hired a Pedro Pascal impersonator to raise awareness of their fight against Disney at a local mall.

“Of course this lawsuit is affecting us,” Jara said. “We’re a small business and we’re spending on things we hadn’t budgeted for.”

Sure, Disney has a right to protect its brand. But you’d think Bob Iger & Co. would have bigger fish to fry given the disastrous losses his company took in 2023.

Worst case, if “Star Wash” loses the legal battle, it can always switch to a Mickey Mouse theme. And there’s not a damn thing Disney can do about it.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.