Competing Film Studios Are Taking Advantage Of Disney Failures

Videos by OutKick

The Walt Disney Company should be owning the Christmas/holiday box office season.

At a time when parents are desperate to entertain children, movies are a frequent family activity. And until recently, Disney was seen as the preeminent producer of family friendly entertainment. Until recently…being a key, self-inflicted, differentiator.

Disney has had a lengthy track record of mistakes over the past few years, with prominent film flops on both the live action and animated side of the studio. Not all have come as a direct result of its obvious political ideology or excessive “woke” content in its films, but consumers, having been burned repeatedly by poor quality or far left activism, have stopped giving Disney the benefit of the doubt.

Lightyear, Strange World, The Marvels…there’s an endless list of recent failures.

READ: DISNEY ADMITS IN FINANCIAL FILING THAT THEIR WOKE POLITICS MAY HAVE HURT THE BRAND

The animation studio’s most recent release, Wish, was another unmitigated disaster, perhaps unsurprising considering the film’s creator said she based the lead character on Michelle Obama.

And sure enough, with December nearly over, the entertainment industry’s largest studio doesn’t have a single movie higher than 10th in the monthly box office. Instead, the Warner Bros. release of Wonka leads the pack with nearly $95 million in receipts, $70 million more than Wish. Wonder why!

TORONTO – Timothée Chalamet attends the “Wonka” Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

Disney Releases Missing Out On Key Ingredient

Wonka does have some preexisting IP to point to, as well as a young, popular lead actor as the face of the project.

But it also has a completely unpolitical, inoffensive story, plot and script. In fact, in May, the star, Timothee Chalamet, specifically said that the film would avoid overt political messages and maintain a positive, upbeat message.

Who would have ever guessed? Family friendly entertainment where parents don’t have to explain left wing political activism to their kids afterwards? Someone should really make more of these movies, right?

Disney used to be the poster child for this type of film release. The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, not to mention older projects like Snow White or Cinderella. Disney was dominant; the best animation studio in the industry.

Now even Illumination Studios’ little promoted film about birds, Migration, outgrossed Wish‘s entire December box office in just five days. The Marvels made just $6 million this month despite a mid-November release. What a disaster.

As has often been repeated, it didn’t need to be this way. Disney was the cream of the crop, with an exceptionally high trust factor from parents and families. And that was wasted on progressive politics, putting activism over quality. It’s finally come back to bite Disney.