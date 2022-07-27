Disney Caves to #BoycottHulu, Angry Dems

After showing the slightest backbone, Disney has again caved to the far-Left.

The Disney-owned Hulu streaming service recently told three Democratic groups that it would not air political ads that attacked the GOP’s track record on guns, abortion, and climate change.

Understandably, Hulu has decided it would not air divisive political messaging for either side. But the decision to stay out of toxic politics irked both Democrats and media figures, who subsequently started the trend #BoycottHulu on Twitter.

Select Democrats also chastised Disney to the Washington Post, calling the company “outrageous and offensive.”

“Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda on abortion — Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee tweeted above the Post story.

Angry tweets and a negative piece from the Post were all it took. Wednesday, Disney said Hulu would now accept advertisements “covering a wide spectrum of policy positions.”

So Democrats can now air smear ads during The Old Man, a series we recommend. Disney got scared, again.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Chapek initially declined to take a public stance on the Florida Parental Rights in Education legislation that barred teachers from discussing sexual topics with young children. But he quickly reversed course after some woke employees said mean stuff about him.

Chapek eventually apologized for not having an opinion in a timely manner.

“I let you down. I am sorry,” he said.

The fear of the progressive Left still looms large. Disney leaders appear not to like having to abide by wokethink, but lack the confidence to push back.

Disney, one of the most powerful companies in the world, falls into submission the moment the press or social media come for a visit. Bowing to these captors is what we mean when we say this is bizarro world.

Anyway, I look forward to hearing about the evilness of GOP during a future binge of Family Guy.