Democrats Furious that Hulu Won’t Air Ads Attacking GOP’s Record on Abortion, Gun Control

Democratic lawmakers feel that Disney, a loyal ally, has turned its back on them.

The Disney streaming service Hulu declined to air ads submitted by three Democratic organizations that attacked the GOP’s track record on guns, abortion, and climate change.

Democratic groups complained about the disloyalty to the Washington Post, saying “Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous and offensive.”

“Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ extreme agenda on abortion — Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people,” the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee tweeted above the Post story.

The official Twitter page for Senate Democrats says Hulu has no right to block these ads — a statement that is legally incorrect.

BREAKING: @Hulu is REJECTING our ads calling out GOP attacks on abortion access and gun safety. Their shady policies amount to outrageous political censorship. Americans deserve to know the truth about these issues, and Hulu has no right to block it. https://t.co/xEfpgASoBU — Senate Democrats (@dscc) July 25, 2022

Hulu, as a streaming service, doesn’t have to provide politicians with equal access to airwaves under the Communications Act of 1934, a law by which broadcast television networks must abide.

Hulu did not respond to requests for comment about the decision. However, Disney previously said that it would not air political ads on Disney+, Hulu’s sister service.

The good news for the Dems is that ESPN, a Disney-owned property, did air submitted ads.

Earlier this month, Hulu reportedly told the campaign of a New York Democratic candidate for Congress to remove references to what the company deemed “sensitive topics,” which include abortion, climate change, and guns. Instead, Hulu said it’d air ads about “non-sensitive” issues like taxes and infrastructure.

So, Hulu wants to keep toxic political ads off the service, no matter which party it benefits. But this typing reasoning doesn’t play well on Twitter.

The hashtag “#BoycottHulu” was one of the top-trending topics on Twitter in the US on Tuesday. Social media considers not running misleading Democratic talking points a damning act.

For those who aren’t tweeting the hashtag or photos of your screen confirming you have canceled the service, check out The Old Man on Hulu. It’s worth a watch.