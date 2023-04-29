Dillon Brooks Tried To Be A Bully And Failed

Videos by OutKick

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks tried to play the role of bully in Memphis’ first round playoff series with Los Angeles but ended up being cast as a clown instead.

Brooks, who had about as much of an impact on the series as you or I, finished last night’s series losing game six with 10 points. A now commonly ordinary stat line for a player who spent the last few weeks inserting his foot into his mouth.

Fittingly, he’s been unable to remove that same shoe from his mouth. He’s remained tongue-tied following three of the series’ six games, including last night’s 40-point loss. Dillon Brooks did not talk to the media. He also refused to talk to the media following Lakers wins in Games 3 and 4.

Dillon Brooks exited the locker room before the media was allowed to enter postgame. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 29, 2023

This is the same big, bad, Dillon Brooks who couldn’t stop yapping during and after Memphis’ Game 2 win. Following that rare Memphis win, Brooks was feeling himself, telling the media of LeBron James: “I don’t care, he’s old. I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

Lebron never gave him 40, but the Lakers did close out Memphis by that exact amount. So, consider the bear poked.

Brooks averaged 10.5 points, three rebounds and shot just over 31% from the field over the six-game series. He registered a +/- of -7.3…

Dillon Brooks Did Little More Than Talk

Sir YapsAlot never shot better than 38% from the field throughout the series. His play, frankly, sucked. Brooks cowarded when the games mattered most. And then, Dillon Brooks treated cameras and microphones as if they were as non-existent as his own offensive efficiency.

Dillon Brooks this series:



– Game 1: 38% FG & 22% 3P

– Game 2: 35% FG & 33% 3P

– Game 3: 23% FG & 20% 3P

– Game 4: 36% FG & 14% 3P

– Game 5: 20% FG & 20% 3P

– Game 6: 36% FG & 40% 3P pic.twitter.com/KsI87Lsktt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2023

Brooks’ lackluster first round playoff performance – he was also ejected from a game – couldn’t have come at a worse time. The 27-year-old is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

If you want to play the role of bully/villain, at least lean into it. By refusing to talk to the media in half of the series’ games, Brooks now somehow appears even less prepared to be a bully than he does a serviceable basketball player. And that’s hard to do.

