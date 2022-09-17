Did Cole Beasley Just Take A Subtle Shot At Jerry Jones And The Cowboys?

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley appears to have something to say.

He just can’t quite spill the beans … yet.

Lol — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) September 17, 2022

Simple, yet it might say a lot …

Is Beasley take a shot at Rush? Lamb? Jerry Jones? The organization in general? Jerry saying the ‘Boys will be fine with Cooper Rush is pretty funny in general, so maybe it’s that?

A lot of questions!

Dallas Cowboys continue to be a huge disappointment in the NFL

No team in the NFL starts a year with higher expectations than the Dallas Cowboys, and no team in the NFL disappoints at the end of every year quite like the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas hasn’t won a Super Bowl in decades, lost at home in the playoffs last January, and had arguably the worst offseason of any team in the league.

For some reason, Jerry Jones thought it was smart to come into the year with literally no other viable options at receiver besides CeeDee Lamb, and it showed in an embarrassing Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.

To make matters worse, Dak Prescott is hurt AGAIN, will be out for at least a month if not longer, and, frankly, didn’t look great when he was in there last week.

Now, the team has to pin its season on Cooper Rush – a career backup who’s made one start since 2017. To be fair, that one win did come last season when he somehow led the Cowboys to a come-from-behind win in Minnesota.

Still, things aren’t looking great in Dallas, and haven’t for a while.

Cole Beasley fielding ‘multiple offers’

Beasley, meanwhile, is still a free agent despite having plenty left in the tank. The Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2012, and he signed with Buffalo after the 2018 season.

Now 33, Beasley was released back in March and said earlier this week he’s fielded multiple offers.

With a dire QB situation in Dallas, and very little wide receiver depth, maybe his old team came calling?

Or, perhaps, things ended poorly in Dallas and Beasley wants nothing to do with the Jones’ anymore? Maybe he has no interest in catching balls from Coop?

Regardless, the veteran receiver is always outspoken, so stay tuned.