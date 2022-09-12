NFL Fans Want Cowboys To Sign 1 Veteran QB Following Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for 6-8 weeks following his injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As soon as news broke that Prescott’s injury would force him to miss time, NFL fans collectively shouted on social media for the team to go out and sing one specific veteran QB.

Cam Newton is the man to fill the void left by Prescott, according to NFL fans on Twitter.

The 33-year-old Newton is an unrestricted free agent at the moment and would happily sign any sort of deal similar to the one he signed with the Carolina Panthers a year ago. Newton inked a one-year, $6 million contract with the Panthers last season and appeared in eight games.

Most notably, back in June, Newton stated “there’s not 32 guys better than me,” while discussing the currents state of quarterbacks around the league.

Cooper Rush is currently the No. 2 QB on Dallas’ roster and will likely get the nod to take over for Prescott. The Central Michigan product has played in eight games since 2017, five of which came a season ago with Dallas.

While Rush has been with the Cowboys since 2017 and knows the system, NFL fans on social media want to see Newton take over in Dallas.

It’s unclear if the Cowboys organization can withstand the egos of owner Jerry Jones and Newton at the same time, but that experiment would be fun to watch unfold, that’s for sure.

NFL Fans Wants Cam Newton In Dallas

Cowboys to Cam Newton when brings them a super bowl pic.twitter.com/gB1797bMUL — Cameron 1 Newton (@SuperCamFan1) September 12, 2022

Cowboys going to go after Cam Newton. I'm sure of it. No other choice unless they want to pack the season up. — Mr. Dante (@DanteAbstract) September 12, 2022

Cowboys should sign Cam Newton now if Dak is going to be out. Cooper Rush is terrible — Ńïčk Gömêž (@bromezz_) September 12, 2022