Dez Bryant Defends Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Claims

Dez Bryant has rushed to Kanye West’s defense.

West, who know goes by Ye, has been getting ruthlessly dragged and criticized for incredibly anti-Semitic comments.

In just the past couple days, he lost his deal with Adidas and Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald left Donda Sports because of West’s views.

However, not everyone thinks Kanye West is in the wrong. First, Antonio Brown defended the rapper and Dez Bryant has also come to his defense.

Wednesday morning, Bryant tweeted a short clip of Kanye claiming he’s “jealous” of how Jewish people do business and read contracts as if that’s proof he doesn’t hold anti-Semitic views or hasn’t made horribly offensive comments.

I don’t think Kanye Hate Jewish people… I listen to his entire interview his part of it https://t.co/HdBpe47vkr pic.twitter.com/Gv0z9r8Ba6 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 26, 2022

The former Cowboys star also sent a tweet claiming “freedom of speech only applies whenever the right person is saying it.”

It seems that freedom of speech only applies whenever the right person is saying it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 26, 2022

To be clear, nobody is stopping Kanye West from talking, and we would never endorse cancel culture at OutKick. Cancel culture is something we’re 100% against at this awesome place. We love free speech, but that’s not really the issue here. A small special interest group isn’t making him the target of a coordinated campaign after a simple mistake.

He’s reaping the consequences of saying absolutely unhinged things about Jewish people, and people also have freedom of choice.

Companies and individuals have the freedom to do business with whomever they like and people they feel reflect their values.

If Adidas or Aaron Donald feel Kanye West is bad for them because of his comments about Jewish people, they have every right to terminate those relationships.

Kanye West has a history of making anti-Jewish remarks.

Let’s not forget that there’s clear evidence of Kanye West saying insane things about Jewish people. He recently tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He meant Defcon, which is a military readiness status scale for nuclear war.

This isn’t a situation where words are taken out of context. He’s out in the open with his claims.

Kanye West has made several anti-Semitic comments. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

In an interview Lex Fridman, Kanye West talked about the Holocaust and claimed anti-Semitism is used by “certain individuals in the media to not take accountability for the bad things that are happening.”

West also claimed he believes “Jewish media” is a redundant term, which is wildly anti-Semitic. When Fridman pushed back on that language citing how the Nazis used the same messaging, Kanye couldn’t have appeared to care less, and instead suggested “Jewish people” should accept his claim he’s “Jew.”

Did Dez Bryant not notice any of these comments? If so, he should explain how a short clip is proof Kanye West hasn’t shared wildly anti-Semitic comments. Believe it or not, you don’t have to defend every crazy thing a person says.