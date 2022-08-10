Dan Campbell Reveals If Jared Goff’s Job In Detroit Is Safe

The Detroit Lions are committed to Jared Goff remaining the team’s starting QB.

Just in case there was any speculation about Goff’s status as QB1 in Detroit, Campbell made the team’s position crystal clear.

“I would say this, there’s probably a pretty good chance Jared Goff stays our starter at quarterback. That one’s set in stone,” Campbell told the media early Wednesday morning.

Jared Goff locked in as Detroit’s starting QB. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In 2021, Goff threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games as the Lions stumbled and limped to a 3-13-1 record.

He also passed for 3,245 yards with a completion percentage of 67.2%. Not good. Not terrible. Pretty much the definition of being an average quarterback.

Dan Campbell confirms Jared Goff will remain Detroit’s starting QB. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After serious speculation that Lions might look for his replacement in the draft, Detroit didn’t take a QB of the future, and it’s still the Goff show in the Motor City for the time being.

Dan Campbell couldn’t have been any clearer about that.

Jared Goff will start at QB for the Lions. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Considering Tim Boyle and David Blough are the options behind Goff, there’s really no other choice than to stick with the former first overall pick.

Lions will ride with Jared Goff as QB1. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Now, how long will Detroit continue to view Goff as QB1? That’s a totally different debate, but as of right now, don’t expect to see anyone else start if Goff is healthy.