Buy Jared Goff’s House With A Par 3 Shootout Setup In The Backyard

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is officially selling his Los Angeles house that features an elevated tee box in the backyard where the gunslinger famously hit chip shots on Hard Knocks with his bikini model girlfriend Christen Harper.

It can all be yours, minus the girlfriend, for the low price of $7.5 million.

Now, I know you’re not moving to Los Angeles because you see it as hell on earth and I don’t blame you here, but I have an obligation to show readers across the country what’s going on with these quarterbacks and their properties. That’s why MTV’s Cribs was so successful. Us randoms love to see how the rich NFL QBs live.

And one of you might get some ideas on an elevated tee box to put on your Georgia or Tennessee property. The key to the Goff property is that he has the dual green for multiple shot angles, including cutting shots around a massive tree and over the guest house.

I get it, you’re not moving to California. Be an idea hunter for a minute.

From Goff’s realtor:

Absolutely Epic custom contemporary in guard gated Hidden Hills. Highly sought after single story with panoramic views and complete privacy! A true compound estate with separate detached 1075 square foot guest house with private driveway.

The main residence spans nearly 4300 square feet of open concept living including pocket doors, soaring cathedral wood ceilings and so much more. There is a bonus/game room, private office and a second story bedroom sized loft. Ideally located on a small private cul-de-sac atop 1.42 acres. The resort quality grounds are amazing!

There is a custom pool and spa, massive manicured lawns, barbecue center, garden, huge covered patio, outdoor fireplace and firepit and a newly built chipping pad with a massive multiple putting greens. A very special offering!

To put in perspective the neighborhood we’re talking about here, Goff is a very short walk from Drake’s “YOLO Estate” which has one of the craziest pool complexes you’re going to see this year. It’s a rich people neighborhood where one guy might have a great pool complex, but not many have elevated chipping tee boxes like Goff’s house.

Again, Goff’s place isn’t much compared to Mark Wahlberg’s compound that has multiple Par 3s, but it’s decent.

Now for the important details: Starbucks is a 2.5-mile drive. Whole Foods is 4.8 miles. LAX is quite a drive through L.A. Keep in mind, Goff’s place is in Hidden Hills. You’re not making many trips to Angels games. The Calabasas Country Club is a quick four-mile drive across town.

Mortgage: $40,700 before hiring out all the duties that come along with maintaining this place. Zillow’s even being generous using a 5.28% rate on a 30-year for this calculation.

via Zillow / Listing by: Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One

