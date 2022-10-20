Deshaun Watson Pulled Over For Speeding Shortly After Trade To Browns: Video

New body-cam coverage from a police offer shows Deshaun Watson being pulled over for speeding in Ohio just months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback was caught driving 97 mph in a 70 mph speed zone on June 11.

Watson was driving almost 30 mph over the speed limit in his Mercedes G-Wagon in Sandusky, Ohio. In the video, you can hear the officer ask Watson how fast he thought he was going, and Watson didn’t hesitate, saying he knew he was driving “like 97.”

Watson explained that he was traveling through town after leaving Detroit.

The entire exchange with the officer went smoothly, although Watson did take some time to find his registration in the glove box, just like everyone else who has ever been pulled over for speeding.

According to TMZ, court records show that the case was closed on July 6 after Watson paid a fine of $185.

Watson has had 26 cases filed against him over the past months over allegations of sexual misconduct. The 27-year-old is serving an 11-game suspension handed down by the NFL and was fined $5 million on top of that.

Deshaun Watson is expected to return to the field on December 4.