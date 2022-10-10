Deshaun Watson Returns To Browns For First Time Since Suspension, Here’s What He’s Allowed To Do

Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns. The QB is permitted to return to the team facility on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension from the league took effect on August 30.

Watson was not allowed to have any contact with the Browns’ coaching staff, receive a game plan or playbook, or step foot in the team facility. Those protocols were changed and took effect on Monday. But only after a settlement was reached between Watson and the NFL Players Association.

Watson is still barred from attending group workouts, practices, or games, but is certainly able to participate with his team at a much higher level.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Watson Signed A Five-Year, $230 Million Contract After Being Traded

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson is permitted to participate in on-site rehab with the medical staff, meet with non-football staff, attend meetings and meet individually with head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing. He can also participate in individual workouts with the team’s strength staff and eat meals in the cafeteria.

Watson was initially suspended for six games, which the NFL appealed to commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee, and the suspension was expanded to 11 games on August 18. He was also fined $5 million as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct from more than 24 women.

Watson can start practicing with the team on November 14 and is eligible for reinstatement two weeks later on November 28. His first game eligible would be a Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans, his former team.