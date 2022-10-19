New Deshaun Watson Accuser Amends Lawsuit To Include Identity To Keep Case Alive

The latest lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson ran into a roadblock on Monday when the plaintiff — who filed the civil case alleging sexual misconduct by Watson under “Jane Doe” — was ordered to reveal her name, in order to keep the case alive.

On Tuesday, the plaintiff agreed to the Harris County court order, upholding the 26th lawsuit filed against Watson, amid two years of a legal battles against dozens of massage therapists that have accused him of asking for sexual favors.

The woman alleged that Watson pressured her into performing sexual acts for large sums of money during a scheduled appointment in late 2020. Watson’s alleged offer to the woman included a doubled hourly rate ($300). Watson allegedly exposed himself to the woman and she later performed oral sex on Watson after refusing to engage in penetrative sex with the QB, all at his request.

As reported on OutKick, Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier 113th District Court in Harris County agreed to assign the woman a 24-hour order to amend her petition and reveal her identity, at the request of Watson’s legal team. The QB’s legal defense is spearheaded by attorney Rusty Hardin.

More Lawsuits Potentially On The Way

The lawsuit became the 26th case filed against Watson and the first not to be handled by Tony Buzzbee. Her attorney, Anisssah Nguyen, spoke on the client’s case and the “outstanding” number of victims that have yet to step forward against Watson.

“My client’s experience with Deshaun Watson follows a series of disturbingly similar encounters reported by more than 20 women who have filed suit against the NFL superstar,” Nguyen told Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot. “Like so many others, my client spent nearly two years struggling to cope with trauma from all that he stole from her, and the daily pain that has become her reality.”

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted at the NFL’s owners meeting Tuesday that Watson “has followed all the terms of his 11-game suspension, keeping him on track to return to the field Dec. 4.”

Watson was also fined $5 million, the largest penalty assigned by the NFL, for violating the league’s conduct code.

