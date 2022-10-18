New Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson Faces Hurdle; Plaintiff Forced To Reveal Name

A new case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson, his 25th, is facing a significant hurdle. According to ABC News, the new civil lawsuit against the Cleveland Browns QB will only see the light of day if the plaintiff steps forward and reveals her identity.

The anonymous woman’s account alleged that Watson forced her to perform a sexual act during a massage appointment in late 2020.

NEW SEXUAL MISCONDUCT LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST DESHAUN WATSON: REPORT

Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier 113th District Court in Harris County announced that the plaintiff, who filed the latest lawsuit against Watson under “Jane Doe,” has 24 hours to reveal her identity to amend the petition.

Watson’s legal team, led by attorney Rusty Hardin, pushed the district court for the plaintiff’s name. The new lawsuit was handled by attorney Anissah Nguyen, the first of the 20+ civil cases not represented by Tony Buzzbee.

Defense Of Watson

Watson’s legal team settled with 23 of the 24 women represented by Buzbee.

“You see in that red line that they simply copied Mr. Buzbee’s pleading almost in toto,” Hardin said, as relayed by ABC News.

HOUSTON TEXANS SETTLE WITH ALL 30 DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSERS

“And the relevance to that is that Mr. Buzbee’s case is [one of the cases] in which the court ordered him to replead and give us the name.”

“There is no question they would not know they had to tell us the name.” Hardin’s defense team shared. “And therefore, we would like to ask for the name and we would like sanctions for making us go through this.”

Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for his role in the dozens of accounts of sexual misconduct by several female massage therapists. He is eligible to play in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

