New Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson: Report

A new lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, reported Thursday by FOX 8 News.

The new lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct against Watson is separate from the 24 cases of sexual assault already filed against the Browns quarterback. This is also the first of the lawsuits not handled by attorney Tony Buzbee.

The plaintiff maintained anonymity by filing the litigation under “Jane Doe.” Her account of an encounter with Watson dates back to Dec. 18, 2020, and details unwanted sexual acts committed by the QB during a massage appointment.

HOUSTON TEXANS SETTLE WITH ALL 30 DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSERS

Jane Doe’s lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas, and will be handled by attorney Anissah Nguyen.

“She knows that by speaking out she is going to have to deal with the hard conversations,” the attorney stated.

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson initially recommended a six-game suspension until Roger Goodell and former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey upped the punishment. Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million based on the league’s determination.

DESHAUN WATSON FACES A 23RD LAWSUIT FROM WOMAN CLAIMING SEXUAL MISCONDUCT (UPDATED)

Watson and attorney Rusty Hardin have settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits previously filed against him.

The Browns QB was allowed to return to practice this week but will not return to action until Week 12 against the Houston Texans. It is unclear if the new lawsuit could lead to additional NFL sanctions.

Deshaun Watson, who returned to Browns practice this week, is facing a new sexual misconduct lawsuit. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Watson was traded to the Browns this offseason from the Texans and agreed to a fully-guaranteed $240 million contract.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops