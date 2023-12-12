DeSean Jackson Is In The ‘I Can Come Out Of Retirement’ Phase Of Retirement, Is Available To Help Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL wide receivers offering their services has become a while hot trend over the last two NFL seasons or so, but no one has possibly jumped on it as fast as Desean Jackson.

Jackson only officially retired late last month. Since then. he was honored by the Philadelphia Eagles, the team with which he spent the bulk of his career.

He also talked about a desire to continue making money outside of football and even uttered the words “F–k the NFL” during a recent interview.

However the league’s siren song — and by that I mean the potential to make some pretty good money — is strong, and Jackson said he’d be open to a comeback.

Jackson did an interview with Kay Adams on her show Up And Adams and he talked about the prospect of coming out of his two-week retirement to help out a team that could use a veteran wideout at the moment: the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeSean Jackson Says He’s ‘Available’

The 15-year NFL vet was talking about how he still chats with his old coach Andy Reid and has even had people tell him that Reid’s Chiefs could use him right now.

While Jackson lamented the fact that the NFL is a young man’s game, that wasn’t him saying he couldn’t make an impact if the Chiefs needed him to help out.

"Do you think you could help this offense?"



"Is your shirt white?" 😅@DeSeanJackson10 didn't mince words about possibly playing for the @Chiefs @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/7gsCVEGRBq — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 11, 2023

“Would you go?” Adams asked. “Do you think you could help this offense? Do you think you could go; do you want to go?”

“Is your shirt white?” Jackson responded. “Is the sweater that you have on, is it white?”

The shirt was, indeed, white.

So Jackson is the latest retiree to publicly announce that he still has a little gas in the tank, however, of all those instances, this one makes the most sense.

He played just last season, he’s got the ties to Reid, and he would fill a need the Chiefs have right now. I mean, if he can lineup onside late in a game, he’d be worth a call.

I still can’t imagine we see Jackson return from his brief retirement, but it wouldn’t be the most surprising thing that has ever happened.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle