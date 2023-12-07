Desean Jackson Looking For Ways To Make More Money After Retirement, Says ‘F*** The NFL’

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson officially retired recently —which many of us thought he had already done.

After a great NFL career, you’d think he’d be content to rest on his laurels, but you would be mistaken.

Jackson recently appeared on the No Jumper podcast and talked about how he is still driven to make even more money than the millions he raked in catching passes in the NFL.

“The hustler I am, I ain’t satisfied with the money I made in the NFL,” Jackson began, per Daily Mail.

“I would meet you today, and you wouldn’t even think I made $100-plus million in the NFL. Because guess what? That money right there, that’s going to make my future be cool for my kids. But right now, I still need bread, so I’m out here getting all type of stuff, going private equity, real estate…”

It sounds like Jackson is one of those guys who understands his financial situation, instead of being one the kind of ex-NFLer who burns through his money.

Great for him, but I wouldn’t have called that. The guy best remembered for getting caught showboating on multiple occasions being the type to know the importance of diversifying his business and investment portfolio?

I didn’t see that coming.

DeSean Jackson spent his final NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson Is Not Reveling In His NFL Past

Additionally, Jackson doesn’t sound like he has any plans to cling to his days in the league either. He knows full well that they’re behind him… even if some of us may have known that before he did.

“S–t, f–k the NFL,” he said. “That s–t was cool, but what’s next? I’m trying to go touch some Magic Johnson-type s–t.”

Magic Johnson isn’t a bad guy to model himself after. I mean, he now co-owns one of the teams that Jackson played for during his 15 years in the NFL.

It seems we’re learning a lot about DeSean Jackson since his retirement. He was one of the first to realize Jalen Hurts was “the guy” in Philadelphia, and now we learn that he’s very financially conscious.

Who knew?

