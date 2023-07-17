DeSean Jackson Appears To Be Headed For Official Retirement From NFL, Which Feels About 4 Years Too Late

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard to tell athletes it’s time to hang up the cleats. Case-in-point: NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Jackson had an excellent career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He posted a few good seasons in Washington. He contributed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also.

But after the 2018 season — Jackson’s age-32 year — he didn’t have much left in the tank. Still, as most elite athletes do, he continued to push himself to play in the NFL. Probably for four seasons too many.

Who could really blame him, though? The Eagles gave him a three-year, $27 million deal in 2019 to return to the team following a trade from Tampa Bay. That didn’t work out.

Jackson caught just nine passes in three games played in 2019. He followed that up with 14 catches in five games in 2020. The Eagles released him.

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hinted on Instagram that he’s headed for retirement after 15 seasons in the NFL. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

That presented another opportunity to retire. Instead, Jackson signed a $4.5 million contract with the Rams. They cut him mid-season. The Raiders picked him up. All told, Jackson caught 20 balls across the two teams in 2021.

Still not done, The Baltimore Ravens signed Jackson to a deal for just over $1 million last season. Jackson caught nine passes.

Add it all up and DeSean Jackson caught a total of 52 passes for just over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns over his final four seasons.

For those efforts, he earned around $20 million. Not bad, honestly.

But a far cry from his heyday. Over his first 11 seasons, Jackson amassed more than 10,000 yards receiving and 53 touchdowns. He led the NFL in yards-per-catch four times. Jackson made three Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro status twice.

Though, arguably his most famous moment in the NFL is not a good memory. At least for him. To me, it’s hilarious. Jackson dropped the ball before reaching the endzone, costing his team a touchdown.

Now, it appears the career is finally over. Though Jackson didn’t outwardly say he’s retiring, a recent Instagram post seems to heavily imply that’s the case.

“Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it! #0ne0fone,” Jackson wrote.

Although it feels a few years too late, good for Jackson.

He had a terrific career, though not quite Hall of Fame worthy.

And the NFL finally told him what most of us have known for a few years: your career is over.