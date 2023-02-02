Derek Jeter Wore A Teammate’s Gold Thong To Get Out Of Hitting Slump

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball players will do whatever it takes to bust themselves out of a slump. For Derek Jeter, that meant switching up his undergarments.

Never mind switching from boxers to briefs or vice versa, Jeter said that he once opted for a gold thong belonging to one of his teammates to get himself back on track in the batter’s box.

The revelation came during Jeter’s appearance on The Tonight Show. The Yankees great was playing a game called “True Confessions” with host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guest, singer Rita Ora, because God forbid they write a joke these days. In the game, each contestant reads two statements: one is true and one is false.

One of Jeter’s statements was “I once wore a thong in public in front of thousands of people,” Jeter recited the prompt.”

That turned out to be a true statement.

Derek Jeter shared the story how he wore a teammate's (Jason Giambi) gold thong to break out of his 0-for-32 slump back in 2004 🤣



“Let me explain,” Jeter said. “I had a new teammate in 2002 and he always had a gold thong hanging from his locker, and he told me, ‘Any time you struggle, wear the gold thong and you’re guaranteed to get a hit.’

“I thought the guy was crazy,”

By now, you can tell where this story is headed…

“So in 2004 I went through the worst offensive stretch of my career,” he said. “And every day I’d walk in and point at the thong.”

At some point, he decided it was time to throw on the thong, although he was hygienic about it.

“So finally, I wore the thong — now, it wasn’t thong-to-skin; I had shorts on underneath, so I put the thong on over the shorts,” he said. “First pitch, homerun.”

That’s a great story and it got an over-the-top Jimmy Fallon reaction to boot.

