Derek Jeter Thanks Yankees GM Brian Cashman, Crowd Immediately Boos

Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a much deserved part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class, but due to pandemic restrictions, wasn’t actually inducted until September 2021.

New York decided to schedule the ceremony honoring his induction Friday, meaning Jeter finally made his return to the Bronx.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter poses for a photograph with his family and Hall of Fame plague before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Jeter was honored prior to the game. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jeter’s Cheers faded fast

While the crowd was obviously overjoyed to see the Yankees legend, they were significantly less happy when Jeter brought up some of the current front office.

During his speech, he thanked General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman and the front office. And the crowd reaction was…less than positive:

Jeter’s reaction here is gold. pic.twitter.com/0vAM6XfgP8 — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) September 9, 2022

As the boos subsided, Jeter deadpanned, “I see you guys are ready for the playoff push.”

Cashman’s received increasing criticism as the team has struggled mightily in the second half of the season.

Despite the team’s slump, Cashman recently said he still believes the team is a World Series contender:

Since the All-Star break, Yankees lead has dwindled

Through the first 92 games of the year, the Yankees were 64-28 and had a 13 game lead over the Rays.

They’ve since fallen to a dreadful 19-28 record post-All-Star break. That’s just barely better than the last place Oakland A’s.

More importantly, the Rays have picked up 9.5 games in the standings, whittling the division deficit to 3.5 games entering Saturday.

Jeter wisely, avoided mentioning Cashman’s recent moves

Cashman’s trade deadline moves have also been heavily criticized. He gave up Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals, only for Montgomery to immediately become one of the top pitchers in the league.

And Joey Gallo’s been more successful in Los Angeles after leaving the Yankees.

The biggest issue for Yankees fans might be that Aaron Judge hasn’t been locked up yet. That’s led to some uncertainty about his future after what might be a record setting season.

Still, the Yankees have one of the best teams in the American League and a significant opportunity to go deep into the postseason.

But baseball is results business, especially in New York. And until Cashman delivers another World Series and an extension for Judge, the boos will keep raining down.