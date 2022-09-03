Former Yankees Pitcher Jordan Montgomery Won’t Talk About Trade to Cardinals

The flailing New York Yankees sure could use some quality starting pitching for the stretch run, especially after a blow out 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Their division lead, which at one point seemed untouchable, has fallen to just five games.

Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery meanwhile, has had a 1.47 ERA over his past six starts, going 5-0 and averaging over six innings per start.

Sounds like someone the Yankees could use, right?

Except at the MLB trade deadline, they sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals for center fielder Harrison Bader.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 31: Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

After his most recent dominant outing, this one involving six innings of shutout ball against the Chicago Cubs, Montgomery was asked about his incredible run of success since the deal and what’s been behind it.

Instead of answering, he pretended that the trade never happened:

#STLCards LHP Jordan Montgomery was asked about his improvements since being traded by the #Yankees. He said: “What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page & I’m excited to be here. Every five days I want to go out & win.” — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) September 3, 2022

It seems like Montgomery might have some residual bitterness from being sent out of New York and being replaced in the rotation by deadline acquisition Frankie Montas.

Don’t Ask Jordan Montgomery About The Yankees

Far from being an improvement, Montas has been an absolute disaster for the Yankees, piling up a 7.01 ERA in five starts without registering a single win.

Remarkably, his new team’s record is just two games behind the Yankees, something that would have seemed inconceivable just a month ago.

Sometimes the winners and losers of the trade deadline aren’t as immediately obvious as expected; the Cardinals were seen as losers given their failure to land Juan Soto, while the Yankees made targeted moves designed to bolster up an already loaded roster.

Except since August 2nd, the Cardinals have baseball’s best record at 22-7, while the Bronx Bombers have been the American League’s worst team, going 9-18.

Jordan Montgomery’s been a big part of the Cardinals success, at the expense of his former team. Just don’t ask him about it.