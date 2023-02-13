Derek Jeter Is Joining Fox’s MLB Coverage

Videos by OutKick

Sunday was all about the Super Bowl, but that didn’t mean that there wasn’t time for a big piece of baseball news: Derek Jeter is headed to Fox.

Before the kickoff, Alex Rodriguez one of the big names from Fox Sports’ MLB coverage, joined Kirk Menefee and Michael Strahan outside of State Farm Stadium.

As it turns out, he wasn’t there only to promote the upcoming baseball season. He was also on hand to announce the newest member of the Fox baseball broadcast team.

Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins the FOX Sports family beginning this season! pic.twitter.com/u8MM5YcEI4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 12, 2023

“The newest member of the Fox Baseball team, joins us right now,” Menefee said, as Jeter came strutting onto the set. “Welcome in, Derek Jeter.”

It was quite an entrance that drew some cheers from the crowd.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams we would be reunited,” Rodriguez said about teaming up with his old Yankees captain once again.

Fellow analysts Frank Thomas and David Ortiz weren’t on hand for Jeter’s big debut. Still. Jeter joked that Big Papi had a role in him joining the team.

“I was on set at the World Series in Philly, and Ortiz kept showing me his World Series rings, so I figured I’d join the team now so we could humble him a little bit,” Jeter said.

Good to see the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is alive a well, even if it manifests itself in good-natured ribbing.

Jeter is headed to the broadcast booth and/or studio after spending the first part of his post-playing career in management. From 2017 to 2022, he was part of the Miami Marlins ownership group, and also served as the team’s CEO.

The five-time World Series champ was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. He retired following the 2014 season.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle