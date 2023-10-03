Denver Nuggets Superstar Nikola Jokic Hasn’t Heard of Deion Sanders And Probably Wants To Keep It That Way

Videos by OutKick

Denver isn’t big enough for both of them. Reigning NBA champion Nikola Jokic doesn’t give a rip about all the Deion Sanders hype taking over Boulder.

Jokic, whose off-the-court interests are all out from the celebrity spotlight, was inevitably asked about Sanders as the CU hype train chugs along.

Colorado suffered consecutive losses these past two weeks after a surprising 3-0 start. Still, Coach Prime and his team know how to turn the negative press into, well, press — keeping them relevant.

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes gives a pregame interview before a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Jokic doesn’t care about all that, and he admitted it on Monday’s Nuggets Media Day. When asked if he knows about Deion, Jokic responded with a hilariously earnest “No, sorry.”

Such a level of honesty and naivety is to be appreciated.

WATCH:

Jokic is unaware of Deion Sanders game lol pic.twitter.com/Dj5ec8pa9P — The Hobby 24/7 (@TheHobby247) October 2, 2023

How long until Deion’s team reaches out to Jokic for a surprise appearance at Folsom?

Then again, sideline celebrity hangouts, overblown ‘Us versus the World’ storylines, an unproven, publicized team … Jokic may be merrier ignorant of the Colorado hype.

Nikola is too busy trying to win a back-to-back championship and getting the MVP award that was ‘robbed‘ from him last season.

Jokic and the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games, which surely made Jimmy Butler emotional.

DENVER, CO – JUNE 15: Ognjena Jokic rides with her father, Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets, during the team’s championship parade in downtown Denver on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)