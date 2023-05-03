Reactions To Joel Embiid’s MVP Over Denver’s Nikola Jokic Call It A ‘Sympathy Award’ From NBA

Videos by OutKick

The NBA announced its MVP award on Tuesday. To the chagrin of Nikola Jokic fans, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid won the coveted 2023 title. Seen as a two-man race between the Joker and Embiid, NBA circles were split on the regular season’s best player.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Was Embiid’s MVP A ‘Sympathy Award’?

Embiid was rightly deserving of the award: averaging 33.1 points (leaguewide-best), 10.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 34.6 minutes a night.

But Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP winner, had his own case for the title. Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double per game — 24.5 PTS, 11.8 REB, 9.8 AST — as he led the Nuggets to a Western Conference-best 53-29 record.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

RELATED: NBA’S JOEL EMBIID GETS BLASTED BY FANS FOR TAKING NIGHT OFF, FANS BLAME ‘LOAD MANAGEMENT’

Add on top of their matching skillsets all of the dumb commentary we heard from ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who once tried to frame the MVP race between Jokic and Embiid as a battle of race, and it was a real contentious saga to the award.

Joel Embiid – 73 1st-place votes

Nikola Jokic – 15 1st-place votes

Giannis – 12 1st-place votes



Congrats to Joel Embiid. 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/d4exRqnqYN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 2, 2023

How the heck did Domantas Sabonis get MVP votes? Credit: NBA.com

Discourse over Embiid’s win over Jokic ensued after the announcement Tuesday.

The MVP reactions on Twitter were fiery.

(Who do you think should’ve won the MVP? Jokic or Embiid?)

From calling it a sympathy award for Embiid to outing the vote as a deliberate attempt to stop Jokic from winning three-straight MVPs, the masses seemed skeptical of Embiid’s win.

Twitter Reacts To Embiid Winning MVP:

The fact that Embiid fans bitched so much that they gave him the MVP is absurd. Absolutely no way the media should bully voters into picking Embiid because they were scared of being considered racist. Jokic deserved the MVP and everyone knows it. — grateful t (@TylaTweets) May 3, 2023

Cannot believe Jokic lost a chance to me a 3x MVP… what an achievement that would’ve been for an international player. Instead fans and media members alike once again push their case on the last hurdle for an Embiid MVP case and he wins. SMH 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Talking Buckets. (@BbucketsTalking) May 3, 2023

A bunch of whining, voter fatigue, and weeks of media members pushing agendas gets you this. I'm not mad Embiid won, but it should have been closer. Only 15 1st place vote for Jokic is nasty. https://t.co/Ozn0hA8fSi — Harshmelo (@Harshmelo) May 3, 2023

Took Embiid 3 years of playing and 1 year of crying to finally beat Jokic in the mvp race



Should be clear who’s better — Josh 🇨🇦 (@NBAYoungJa) May 3, 2023

Imagine averaging—



25 points

12 rebounds

10 assists



& having the No. 1 team in Western Conference NOT winning MVP all because you’ve won it the previous 2 seasons all the while playing with no other All-Stars. Embiid was great, but Jokic was MVP!🤷‍♂️ — + JM + (@RZNKING17) May 3, 2023

Embiid > Jokic — JuiceShow ₣Ü (@juiceshow_1) May 3, 2023

Is it ironic that the year jokic isn’t going to win MVP, he will be his best version for this playoffs??



And embiid’s team just won without him — WR Guy 👽 (@25yroldloser) May 3, 2023

We will not ignore the work Kendrick Perkins put in for this award — i. adan (@Imman_Adan) May 2, 2023

I’m not mad about Embiid winning, he has a great case for it.



I still hate that there is no definition at all of “MVP.” As far as value, there is no player whose team is worse without them than Jokic. The nuggets are bottom dwellers without Jokic and legit contenders with him. https://t.co/4uJm7LE3Qf — Danny Ainge Can’t Tank (@mcbrosman) May 3, 2023

I hope jokic wins MVP next year to make Embiid winning look worse on these fraudulent media voters. — Talking Buckets. (@BbucketsTalking) May 3, 2023

they really gave embiid a sympathy mvp just because they didn’t want jokic to 3peat man lmao — . (@remskii_) May 3, 2023

Joel Embiid MVP campaign was to stop jokic from getting a three peat — Luis Cruz (@fellacruz) May 3, 2023

The ratio of 1st place votes for Embiid is some clear group think – the difference between his & Jokic's seasons was razor thin (can add Giannis too, tbh). — Jerry Graham (@BasRap2008) May 3, 2023

For all the Jokic fans saying Embiid cried for this MVP award you’re the ones crying because your beloved player didn’t win. Y’all knew this award was slipping away from Jokic so you made up this “sympathy award” foolishness to keep from looking like fools for premature crowning. — Flo DeVee (@flodog2002) May 3, 2023