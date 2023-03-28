NBA’s Joel Embiid Gets Blasted By Fans For Taking Night Off, Fans Blame ‘Load Management’

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia 76ers center and top-2 NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid took the night off on Monday for Philly’s game against the Denver Nuggets. All eyes were on the Embiid and Nikola Jokic matchup, a duel between the two best players in the league per the MVP race.

But Embiid was downgraded to ‘inactive’ on Monday due to a “sore right calf,” and fans at Ball Arena didn’t take Embiid’s absence lightly.

One Nuggets fan trolled the blatant load management from Embiid with a Missing Person poster showcasing the Sixer. The sign read, “Description: No MVPs; NO First team All-Stars; Tall. Last seen in Denver in 2019.”

Damn Embiid getting cooked by children 😂 pic.twitter.com/exKh6EdX7l — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) March 28, 2023

Sixers fans also got in on the heckling.

One family held a sign that read, “$500 for load management.”

Philadelphia went on to lose against the Denver Nuggets, 116-111. Jokic had an MVP-worthy performance: scoring 25 points, adding 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

Load management has been an annoyance for fans in the player-driven NBA. With All-Stars like Embiid, LeBron James and Anthony Davis opting out of games to rest beg questions on the future of live NBA games, and whether fans will put up with an inconsistent product.

The NBA is tasked with assuring fans that paying hundreds of dollars for NBA games will be worth the value in the age of load management.