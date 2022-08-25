Dennis Rodman No Longer Visiting Russia To Free Brittney Griner, Despite Knowing Putin ‘Too Well’

When both worlds collided after WNBA center Brittney Griner got detained in Russia for carrying THC cartridges in an airport, Rodman stepped up and offered to travel to Russia himself, speak with Putin and free Griner. All while wearing a septum piercing.

It turns out he’s no longer headed to Russia.

According to AZCentral, Rodman has U-turned on his Russia trip after speaking to a State Department spokesperson, who warned the NBA great that the United States would not endorse his visit with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Rodman was planning on traveling this week.

Spokesperson Ned Price spoke with Rodman and warned the five-time NBA champ that his visit could potentially enflame ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Russia — including that conditions are currently hostile toward American visitors visiting Russia.

“We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts,” Price noted about his discussion with Rodman.

“We’ve also provided very clear guidance to American citizens — owing to a number of threats, not the least of which is the threat of wrongful detention — that Americans should not travel to Russia,” he added. “That has been our message to private Americans across the board.”

“I know Putin too well,” Rodman said in an interview with NBC News, which aired Saturday.

In the interview, Rodman offered to meet with Putin to “help that girl,” and for a moment, he seemed like the perfect man for the job.

Having unusual ties across the globe — including a buddy-buddy relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un — Rodman’s claim that he knows Putin didn’t seem like a stretch.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week,” Rodman said in the interview. Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the drug offense.

