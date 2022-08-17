Dennis Eckersley Blasts ‘Pathetic’ Pittsburgh Pirates In On-Air Rant For The Ages

Oh, you thought Dennis Eckersley was a loose cannon before he announced this would be his final season in the Boston Red Sox broadcast booth last week?

What little filter was on has evidently been ripped off and thrown away.

“This is a hodgepodge of nothingness,” Eck said of the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates during Boston’s 5-3 win on Tuesday.

“You talk about a no-name lineup,” the NESN color commentator continued. “There’s no team like this. I’d love to see some of the service time when you add it all up. It’s not much. We just came from Kansas City, seeing all of those young kids. This is different, though. Doesn’t it seem different?”

Hodgepodge of nothingness is an all-time great insult not just from Eckersley, but from anyone with a pulse. And it’s so versatile!

Fed up with someone at work? You’re a hodgepodge of nothingness.

Neighbor gets pissed because your trash cans have been at the end of the driveway since Monday and the trash came Tuesday morning? Mind your own yard, Bill, you hodgepodge of nothingness.

The Pirates fell to 45-71 after Tuesday’s loss and haven’t made the playoffs since Gerritt Cole lost to the Cubs in the 2015 Wild Card game. For those counting at home, that’s seven years without postseason baseball.

It’s a shame, too, because PNC Park is (in)arguably one of the best ballparks in baseball and the fanbase can be absolutely electric. Just ask Johnny Cueto.

Chills every time.

Anyway, someone had to call them out and there was probably no better man on earth to do it than Dennis Eckersley.

When Eck calls his final out in a few weeks, baseball will immediately be less fun.