Deion Sanders Sunglasses Have Made Over $4 Million As Coach Prime Continues To Be Electric

Deion Sanders is crushing it on all levels.

Not only is the University of Colorado head coach becoming the biggest story each week across the college sports world, but he is also using that buzz to build his brand as well. Even if unexpected.

He may not know the college football overtime rules, but he knows how to cash that money.

HE’S HERE & HE BROUGHT HIS SUNGLASSES 💀😤 @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/NTisBc93rt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

EVERYTHING COMING UP DEION

A few weeks ago, Deion partnered up with Blenders Eyewear to sell his infamous sunglasses that he has been rocking on the sideline and during news conferences. The “Prime 21” glasses sell for $67 a piece and were doing alright as far as sales go. That is, of course, until Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell ripped Sanders AND his glasses before last weekend’s game between the two schools.

… The result?

The glasses have sold over 70,000 pairs in the past week alone to bring in over $4.5 million. His agreement with Blenders gives him royalties for each sale.

Good job Coach Norvell. Not only did Deion and Colorado defeat your team, but you also set up Deion to be Deion and absolutely ROLL with the opportunity to push his sunglasses.

Why would the CSU Rams HC Jay Norvell make such a personal statement like this about Deion Sanders, "When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and glasses off" #SkoBuffs 🤷🏾‍♂️#RockyMountainShowdown Things just got real. pic.twitter.com/9R8HUpIlV2 — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) September 14, 2023

Deion Sanders is so back it’s ridiculous.

The younger generation probably has no idea who he is or what he’s done in the past – but they love him now. Especially because they can’t escape him. This past weekend he had ESPN, FOX, Pat McAfee Show, 60 Minutes and more all in Boulder, Co., to see the sensation that has become Prime Time Deion once again. Oh, and not to mention the team he’s coaching.

The buzz will continue of course as long as the team keeps winning. We’ll see just how good they are as the Buffaloes have a tough matchup this weekend when they play at #10 Oregon.