Colorado-Colorado State Puts Up Record TV Ratings, Proves The Deion Effect Is Real

Colorado beating Colorado State put up outrageous TV ratings over the weekend.

The Buffaloes needed double overtime to beat the Rams, and secured an interception on 4th and 18 to put the game away 43-35.

It was an instant classic for Colorado fans and one of the best games of the season through the first three weeks.

Well, it turns out that it wasn’t just fans of the Buffaloes and Rams watching.

Colorado/Colorado State sets ESPN TV ratings record. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Colorado beating CSU generates record TV ratings.

ESPN announced the game averaged a staggering 9.3 million viewers and peaked with 11.1 million viewers in the first 15 minutes of the 11:00 p.m. hour.

The numbers make it the most-watched late prime window game in the history of ESPN, and the fifth most-watched game in network history.

To put it simply, the eyes of the college football world were on Deion Sanders and company Saturday night in Boulder.

🔥 @CUBuffsFootball's comeback thriller registers 𝟗.𝟑 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐒



🏈ESPN’s 5th most-watched CFB game on record

🏈Shatters previous ESPN late prime window viewership high

🏈@ESPNCFB's most-streamed regular season game of all time pic.twitter.com/his917lb0F — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 19, 2023

The Deion Sanders effect is in full swing.

These ratings are just the latest sign something very special is happening in Boulder. Something fans never could have imagined is happening.

Colorado went from winning one game in 2022 to being 3-0 to start the 2023 and setting TV ratings record.

Imagine telling someone a year ago that a Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game would be a top-five most-watched college football game in ESPN history.

Anyone who says they would have believed that is simply lying. People expected Deion Sanders to shine a bright light on Colorado, but so far, all expectations have been exceeded.

Colorado beating Colorado State put up record TV ratings on ESPN. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Colorado’s next two games are against Oregon and USC, and will air on ABC and Fox respectively. Ticket prices for both are already through the roof. If the Buffaloes can secure a win over the Ducks, the game against USC on Fox could put up astronomical numbers. The Deion Sanders effect is on fire right now, and anyone who disagrees is simply not paying attention.