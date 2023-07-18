Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has been the head coach of Colorado for less than eight full months and has already overhauled the culture in Boulder. The 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer took over a college football program that won just one game last season and was largely irrelevant.

That is no longer the case!

Coach Prime is constantly in the spotlight. People talk about the Buffaloes.

Coach Prime is shaking things up already.

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As buzz around Sanders’ program continues to increase, as does the interest in outside parties. Terrell Owens is on speed dial, NFL coaches are flocking to join the staff, and celebrities are associating themselves with the Pac-12 program.

Monday served as the perfect example. Russell Wilson and a group of Broncos pulled up to Folsom Field to check out practice and get in some work of their own.

That would not have happened under Karl Dorrell’s leadership. Colorado wasn’t like that!

Deion Sanders made Colorado cool again.

Wilson’s first year in Denver was an overwhelming disappointment. A 4-11 record simply will not cut it.

The 34-year-old quarterback will hope to turn things around in 2023. He looks a lot stronger and leaner.

Russell Wilson was putting in work on the Buffaloes’ home field as Deion Sanders danced it out.

Although a practice against air doesn’t always translate to success against a real-life defense, his footwork and explosiveness were noticeably sharp. That was something that lacked last season.

Wilson struggled in the pocket last fall. He was sacked 55 times last season.

If the Broncos are going to improve upon their four-win year, it will require less sacks. Obviously.

Part of that comes down to the offensive line. Part of that comes down to Wilson.

The short snippet from Monday’s workout was impressive. His feet were firmly under him as he directed traffic and threw through his route tree.

He also looked to be in fantastic shape!

Russell Wilson looks like he might be in the best shape of his life pic.twitter.com/TKy3OvBVb3 — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) July 18, 2023

Will Wilson’s offseason work translate to the regular season? That’s the question…