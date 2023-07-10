Deion Sanders Recruits Ex-Giants HC Pat Shurmur To Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur is boosting Deion Sanders’ reboot at Colorado by joining the Buffaloes’ coaching staff.

As relayed by FOX News Digital, Shurmur is heading back to college after 22 years of NFL coaching experience.

Shurmur may not be one of the best head coaches in New York Giants history, but his past work as an offensive coordinator still makes him a desirable personnel hire at the college ranks. He went 9-23 as HC of the G-Men and coached Daniel Jones as a rookie in 2019, concurrent to Eli Manning’s final season for the Giants.

Shurmur spent a brutal two-year run (2020-21) as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator only to be dismissed once Nathaniel Hackett was hired as HC. He took the year off from coaching in 2022 (as did Hackett).

Before the dog days of his NFL coaching career, Shurmur found success as a coach on the Minnesota Vikings’ offense — even earning the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2017. His former boss, ex-Vikings HC Mike Zimmer, is in his second year as part of Deion Sanders’ staff — working as an analyst for the famed footballer.

Pat Shurmur last coached in college in 1998 as an offensive line coach. His collegiate career began in 1988 as a graduate assistant at MSU, then working from 1990 to 1997 as the Spartans’ tight ends, offensive line and special teams coach.

The fabled Deion Sanders Effect got another one.

