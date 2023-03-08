Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders and Terrell Owens never played on the same team at the same time, but the two Pro Football Hall of Famers go way back on and off the field. They’re like that.

Their extremely physical matchup in 1997 is legendary. Owens and Sanders went at it.

Today, whenever one calls, the other answers— no matter where or when. That was the case earlier this week when Sanders needed a favor from T.O.

Coach Prime, in his third full month as head coach at Colorado, brought Travis Hunter Jr. with him from Jackson State. The former No. 1 overall recruit, who shocked the world by choosing to play on the FCS level instead of committing to Miami or Florida State, played two positions in high school— defensive back and wide receiver.

While it’s not uncommon for high schoolers to play two ways, it’s rather uncommon on the college or NFL level. That is part of the reason that Hunter chose to play for Sanders; he lets him do both.

Hunter is only a rising sophomore, so there is no telling how he projects in the NFL. It’s still too early to tell, as he missed a chunk of his freshman season due to injury and is yet to face FBS talent.

Hunter is working to get better at both positions in the meantime. Recently though, there seems to be an emphasis on the wide receiver position.

Jimmy Horn Jr. & Travis Hunter running routes at practice 🔥🔥🔥



🎥: @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/CIELmXJkZd — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 1, 2023

To help teach his young pass-catcher the ins and outs of the position, Sanders wants Owens, who he referred to as “the release king,” to get out to Colorado during spring practice and teach Hunter the tricks of the trade. Owens is in.

T.O. said that he would be more than happy to help and proceeded to crack everybody up by flipping Coach Prime’s famous tagline back on him.

“I ain’t hard to find!”

Although he didn’t get too in depth, Owens offered some perspective on the position and said that he would get more in depth whenever he visits Boulder.

Get in there, transition in and out of the routs. You ain’t gotta go 100 miles an hour every route, you know […] understanding the leverage, all that stuff! — Terrell Owens

Colorado opens spring practice on March 19 and closes out with its spring game on April 22. It sounds like Owens will be heading out West during that timeframe!