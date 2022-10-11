Deion Sanders Responds To Opposing Coach’s Trash Talk With A Dance And A Simple Message

Jackson State knocked off Alabama State 26-12 over the weekend. While that scoreline and matchup don’t jump off the page, there were serious fireworks, but it didn’t have much to do with the game itself. Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson found themselves in the middle of all the drama.

Sanders, Jackson State’s head coach, took a bit of a shove at midfield from Robinson, the head coach at Alabama State, after the game.

Here is what happened between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Xs0gDDjGou — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) October 8, 2022

After the game, Robinson Jr. was asked about the meeting at midfield and explained that he was frustrated that Sanders didn’t greet him on the field before kickoff.

The Alabama State head coach also said Sanders “ain’t SWAC” while saying he hopes the JSU head coach stays in Jackson another year so they can go head-to-head again.

"Don't come and try to bro hug me like we friends. We ain't friends" 😳



Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. felt Coach Prime was "disrespectful the whole week in the media" pic.twitter.com/iqQ7OQkbC2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2022

To no surprise, ‘Prime Time’ made note of Robinson Jr.’s postgame comments, specifically his message saying he “ain’t SWAC.”

Naturally, Sanders showed up to team meetings on Tuesday and danced as he entered the locker room wearing a hoodie that said ‘Who is SWAC?’ on the front. After a few dance moves and player chants, he turned around to reveal the back of the hoodie, which read “I am SWAC.”

Early Morning Vibes pic.twitter.com/7oCZo93fJU — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2022

Jackson State sits at 5-0 on the season as the No. 7 team in the latest FCS Coaches Poll. Sanders has posted an overall record of 20-5 since arriving in Jackson in 2020.