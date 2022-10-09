Deion Sanders Takes A Shove After Jackson State Beats Alabama State

There were some fireworks after the Jackson State-Alabama State game on Saturday and not between players. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders took a shove from his counterpart, Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr.

The Tigers took home the win by a score of 26-12 over the Hornets, but when the coaches met at midfield for the requisite handshakes, Robinsons didn’t seem to be in a great mood.

Here is what happened between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Xs0gDDjGou — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) October 8, 2022

The two coaches shook hands (it was a good one too; nice and crisp) but Sanders looked like he wanted to go in for one of those half-hug things. Robinson wasn’t having it, and instead of reciprocating, planted a palm right in Neon Deion’s solar plexus.

Was it just the loss that made Robinson that mad? Was it something Sanders said or did on-field?

Well, we don’t know yet, but Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith brought up an interesting point that could mean tensions were high between the two coaches before they even stepped on the field.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders made a comment this week suggesting that Alabama State would regret scheduling his team for homecoming, which may be why Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. was in no mood to exchange pleasantries after the game. https://t.co/YgIqHYYK2O — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 8, 2022

What did Deion Sanders say earlier this week? Well, he was asked if Alabama State scheduling their homecoming game against his team was disrespectful.

Believe it or not, Sanders didn’t find it disrespectful, he thought it was a good idea.

This clip of @DeionSanders talking about playing Bama State for their Homecoming has me IN TEARS! He wants this game to get UGLY! This man called a CONFERENCE game a MONEY game 😂 pic.twitter.com/6oVsj1cY8S — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) October 3, 2022

“It was brilliant to invite us there because, you’re going to make some money. But what comes with money?” Sanders said. “All money ain’t good money. But we gon’ learn.”

Robinson responded, but it doesn’t read like he was that angry over it. At least not enough to think “Alright, in 48 hours I’m shoving this dude.”

“Cause I don’t make the decision of the exact date of the homecoming but it’s already set. So to me, I mean, why wouldn’t you play Jackson State? I mean, they played us for their homecoming. So what’s the difference?” Robinson said.

“So I think if you look at it, it’s like, for me, we’re trying to build a tradition for homecoming. So you bring a good team, you have a great crowd,” Robinson continued. “And so it’s one of those things that’s carrying on year after year. But it’s the next team on the schedule. So I don’t think you look at it and say ‘Oh, their homecoming team, etc, etc.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle