Shaq Defends Deion Sanders’ Two-Parent Household Recruiting Comments: ‘Spitting The Facts’

Shaquille O’Neal completely agrees with Deion Sanders’ outlook on recruiting.

The Colorado head coach made some waves when he claimed he wanted his QBs to come from two-parent households, have high GPAs, stay out of trouble and be strong leaders. When he looks for a defensive lineman, he looks for someone clawing to just stay above water.

For reasons many people don’t understand, those comments were taken as insensitive and controversial.

Well, Shaq certainly doesn’t have a single issue with what Sanders said.

Shaq comes to Deion Sanders’ defense.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that. Ain’t nothing wrong with what he said … You know why I have discipline? You know why I don’t get in trouble? You know why I don’t do dumb sh*t? Daddy would have whooped my ass. Lot of kids don’t have that. A lot of kids have hard working mothers that really have to work and they grow up on their own. And you can go left or you can go right. Studies show, statistics show that’s just how it is,” Shaq explained on his podcast.

When Nischelle Turner pushed back, Shaq refused to back down and said Deion was “spitting the facts,” and he even jokingly grinned as he said he would also want his lineman on defense to be “hard.” You can watch his full comments below. He starts right around 56:00.

Sanders continues to build a culture at Colorado.

Deion Sanders continues to pave his own path at Colorado, and he’s incredibly authentic. That’s why people are drawn to him.

He doesn’t engage in cliche coach speak. He speaks his mind and rolls with it. That’s what he did with his recruiting comments, and he shouldn’t be crushed for it.

You can agree with his stance on two-parent households producing better QBs, or you can disagree with it. That’s your right as an American. However, someone being outraged about what Deion Sanders said doesn’t make him wrong.

Young men desperately need strong leadership. That often comes from a male mentor, and as Shaq said, his dad would have “whooped” his “ass” if he stepped out of line.

That’s about as blunt as it gets. Shaq and Deion also both have sons. It’s almost like they might know a thing or two about molding young men. Instead of being outraged, perhaps a little listening and learning would be better.

Do you agree with what Sanders said? Let us know in the comments below.