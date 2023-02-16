Deion Sanders Says He Looks For Quarterbacks With ‘Mother, Father’

Videos by OutKick

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is no stranger to speaking his mind. Generally, when he speaks, the media listens and broadcasts his thoughts far and wide.

Yet the media has completely ignored recent comments by Sanders. You can’t help but wonder why.

Sanders appeared with Rich Eisen during Super Bowl week and talked about what he looks for in quarterbacks.

“We want mother, father, you know, dual parents,” Sanders says. “We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up because he’s got to be smart.

Deion Sanders stands between son Shedeur and daughter Shelomi. Sanders believes intact families are important for the development of young people. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for On Location Experiences)

“[He can’t make] bad decisions off the field. At all. Because he has to be a leader of men. There are so many different attributes and what we look for when we see a quarterback. And, [we] would love a coach’s son.”

Sanders and Eisen share a laugh after his last line because it seems like Deion just described his own son, Shedeur. Although Deion divorced Shedeur’s mother, Pilar, in 2013 both parents remain involved in his life.

According to Sanders, though, two-parent households don’t just apply to quarterbacks.

On offensive lineman, Sanders says he looks for “dual parent homes” and “a strong father.”

But when it comes to defensive lineman, Sanders (somewhat) jokingly says that “single mama” and “he’s on free lunches … trying to rescue mama” is what he looks for.

It’s a fascinating exchange and you can watch it below:

Deion Sanders has a point, and he’s the only one allowed to make it

Sanders’ comments are so incredibly poignant, you’d think they’d lead every show. Sadly, they don’t. In fact, this interview occurred last week and I bet you haven’t heard or seen it anywhere.

And, it’s not like he’s appearing on some unknown, independent podcast. This is the Rich Eisen Show. At the Super Bowl.

Crickets in the media. Why? Because they don’t want to have to address what he’s actually saying. According to the US Census, in 2022, more black children lived in single-parent households than those living in two-parent households.

In fact, 57% of black children under the age of 18 live in a single-parent household, predominantly with just a mother.

No other ethnic group comes close to this mark. For white people, 25% of children live in a single-parent household. Hispanic children live in single-parent households at about 33%.

The national average, for all races, is 71% of children living in a two-parent household, 29% living in a single-parent household.

So, if a white coach — or any white person really — said what Deion Sanders is saying, they would be called racist. Clearly, single parenting disproportionately affects black children. Sanders points out that this situation is not ideal.

Former Jackson State Tigers coach Deion Sanders talks to quarterback, and son, Shedeur Sanders during the Cricket Celebration Bowl. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his experience, players who come to him from a two-parent household do better on the field, off the field and in school.

This is not a controversial stance. Yet, it is treated like one. Hence, why no one is covering Sanders’ comments. It would require them to either rebuke his words — which they know they can’t — or agree with him — which gets them labeled as racist.

Deion Sanders makes a profound point on a national talk show and explains exactly how he approaches recruiting — something most sports shows should be very interested in covering — yet OutKick is virtually the only place you’ll even see these quotes.

It’s a sad statement on media and society, but here we are.

And good for Deion Sanders, by the way.