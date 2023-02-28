Marcus Spears Attacks Deion Sanders’ Two-Parent QB Recruiting Comments: ‘Sh*t Ain’t Funny’

Videos by OutKick

Marcus Spears wasn’t impressed by Deion Sanders’ outlook on recruiting.

The Colorado head coach made some waves when he claimed that he looks for QBs with high GPAs who come from two-parent households, and ideally, he’d be a coach’s son. A QB prospect also can’t have issues off the field. On the offensive line, he needs players with strong father figures, reasonably good GPAs and “tough.”

On the other side of the ball, he wants defensive linemen who are fighting and scraping by on “free lunch” and “trying to rescue mama.”

Spears, an ESPN analyst, wasn’t happy and tweeted Sunday that “This sh*t ain’t funny.”

This shit ain’t funny https://t.co/iGyMo6PZfc — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 27, 2023

Marcus Spears goes after Deion Sanders.

Clearly, Spears is not a fan of Sanders’ comments, but did the Colorado coach do anything wrong? Of course, the answer is no.

Not at all. He’s a football coach – a successful one in his first stint at JSU – and he knows what he wants in a player.

He just came right out and said it. Whether you agree with Deion Sanders’ recruiting outlook or not, he should at least be applauded for speaking his mind. There are likely several coaches who feel the same but won’t say it.

Deion Sanders criticized by Marcus Spears for recruiting comments (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sanders didn’t make it about race.

And to be clear, Sanders never said a single thing about a race. He simply talked about the households young men are raised in, their grades and how they work. Why would Spears respond to a tweet invoking race claiming Sanders’ comments aren’t funny? Was he trying to be funny or was he just speaking the truth?

And here’s a reality check for everyone who is upset with Sanders: men who grow up with strong leadership become strong leaders. It doesn’t always work that way, but men crave structure and leadership. Those who get it grow. Those who don’t face worse odds in life.

Deion Sanders wants QBs from two-parent homes. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Children who grow up without a father in the home are three times more likely to end up behind bars by the age of 30 than kids who come from a nuclear family, according to Marripedia.org. Children from homes without a father figure have the highest incarceration rates and a poverty rate of 45.8%, also according to Marripedia.org.

So, the idea that Sanders was just making this up is not true. Men need strong leadership and if they don’t get it, the results can be horrific.

Spears can kick and scream all he wants on social media, but Deion Sanders has nothing to apologize for. He never once mentioned race. The Colorado coach simply stuck to his outlook, which is backed up by statistics.