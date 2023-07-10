Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders’ first year as head coach of Colorado has been nothing short of unordinary. The 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer’s unique, brazen approach to the sport has flipped college football on its head in a way that has never been done before.

Meanwhile, Coach Prime has maintained one of the biggest personal brands for both himself and his family along the way. His every move is documented — even surgery to remove blood clots — and he is self-admittedly addicted to content.

And while such an overwhelming media presence could easily lead to over-saturation, somehow, Sanders continues to do things that command interest. Coach Prime is a polarizing presence in both college football and day-to-day life.

He is different than everybody else in his position.

One of the things that set Sanders apart from other coaches also led to some initial conflict. Upon arrival to Colorado, a Nike school, he was personally partnered with Under Armour.

As a result, Coach Prime’s contract included a very specific clause regarding apparel. His on-field (extending to things like recruiting trips and public appearances) branding must match that of the university.

Otherwise, Sanders is free to wear whatever brand he would like.

That clause is no longer necessary.

Deion Sanders is making the switch, again.

Prime, long before he was Coach Prime, signed an endorsement deal with Nike in 1992. He starred in multiple national commercials for The Swoosh, as a two-sport star in the NFL and MLB.

Sanders even helped to design his signature turf shoe, which looked like mini-Lamborghinis. The shoe ultimately spoiled the relationship between the company and its paid spokesman.

Prime did not feel as though he was properly compensated for his shoe.

That’s why I’m upset with them right now. We created these together, but they don’t want to seed me. They don’t want to direct-deposit. — Deion Sanders in an interview with Joe La Puma of Complex

There were also other grievances with Nike.

He said that The Swoosh didn’t want to help him fund youth sports leagues. Under Armour did.

Sanders also found it “kind of offensive” that he never got to meet Phil Knight. They made a lot of money together in the 1990s but never got to shake hands.

Things got so soured that, when asked if he would ever work with Nike again in 2017, Sanders said “never.” He would never work with Nike again.

Well, Coach Prime is working with Nike again.

Sanders posted a photo on Instagram over the weekend that alluded to a return to The Swoosh.

Not long thereafter, Knight’s apparel brand confirmed the reunion and welcomed Sanders back to the Nike family… even though the latter once said that he would never work with the former again.

Meanwhile, Under Armour issued a statement to USA Today that made it clear that its relationship with Coach Prime is no longer. It was written entirely in the past tense.

Under Armour had a longstanding partnership with Deion Sanders for more than a decade and we are proud of what we accomplished together. Now that he has gone on to Colorado, we can’t wait to see him continue to positively impact the game and look forward to watching him find continued success with his new partners, athletes, and expanded communities. — Under Armour, via USA Today Sports

Although Sanders is close friends with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank and once vowed to avoid Nike like the plague, he is leaving (or has left) Under Armour for Nike. Perhaps the crossover between his every day wear and his Colorado wear became too much to handle?